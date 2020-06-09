Big time heat and severe storm threat looms

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Wind: Variable 2-7 Low: 61-67

Wednesday: Very warm and soupy. Partly sunny with a 30% chance of PM showers or storms. Any storms could be strong to severe. Hail and damaging winds are the highest threats. Tornado threat is low. Wind: S 7-14G23 High: 83-90

Wednesday Night: Chance of showers and storms early. Any storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low, but non-zero. Wind: S 8-14 Low: 66-72

Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday will be hot and very humid. Skies turn partly sunny with a 30% chance of some showers and a storm or two later in the day. A little breeze might help a bit. Highs climb into the mid and upper 80s, perhaps hitting 90 in a few valley locations. The heat index will be in the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity. Any afternoon or evening storms could be strong to severe. Actual highs will be in the low 80s to near 90. The highest threats from any storms will be damaging wind and hail. The tornado threat is LOW, but not zero.



A cold front crosses overnight Wednesday and this brings the best chance of rain and thunderstorms to us. Even though it will be overnight, there could be a few strong storms around. Our entire area is in the SLIGHT risk of severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday. SLIGHT is a 2 out of 5 on the severe risk scale with 1 being the lowest risk. The highest threats from any storms will be damaging wind and hail. The tornado threat is LOW, but not zero.

Thursday, behind the cold front, the humidity will decrease. Some uncertainty lies in when the front clears, so we're keeping a 30% chance of some showers or a storm in the forecast early in the day near Binghamton and keeping it around 60% east. Highs drop back into the mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday look pleasant and dry with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows around 50. There is a slight chance of a few showers Saturday. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday, through what looks to be most of next week, will be unsettled as a cutoff low pressure system in the mid level of the atmosphere sets up in our vicinity. The chance of rain is 40% Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Depending on how this system materializes daily rain chances could linger through Thursday or Friday of next week.