Binghamton to receive $500,000 in COVID-19 relief

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced more COVID-19 relief funding for the city of Binghamton Tuesday.

The second round of Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) from the CARES Act includes $500,000 in relief to prepare and respond to the virus.

The congressman says the funding helps starts a "comeback" for the city.

“These crucial funds, secured through the bipartisan CARES Act, will help the city of Binghamton take care of their most vulnerable," Brindisi said in a press release sent to 12 News. "Our communities have sacrificed so much, but together, we will come through this crisis."

ESG are administered by the United States Department of Housing & Urban Development to help vulnerable people.