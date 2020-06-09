Broome County reports no new virus cases in 36 hours, other updates

Broome County June 9 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County executive Jason Garnar says the numbers by the virus are the lowest they've been since March.

Garnar says in Broome County, a new virus case has not been reported in 36 hours. Six new cases have been reported throughout the entire Southern Tier in the a 24-hour period.

The region has a population of about 600,000, according to Garnar.

There are 64 active cases of the virus in Broome County. Four of those people are hospitalized. Garnar says this is the lowest number of hospitalizations since the virus outbreak in the county.

However, a 46th death was reported. The victim was a female in her 60s.

490 county residents have recovered.

In total, 600 hundred cases of the virus have been reported in the county.

BC Transit and other buses

On June 15, Broome County Transit will begin collecting fares again.

Fare collecting was stopped in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Additionally on June 15, buses from downstate will be able to make stops in Broome County.

Garnar says the infection rate has slowed enough in the Southern Tier and downstate to allow buses to back into the county.

Broome County was the only county in the Southern Tier who stopped buses from other regions coming into the county, according to Garnar.