Crash blocks all lanes in Candor

CANDOR (WBNG) -- According to 511 NY all lanes are blocked on State Route 96 from a crash with injuries.

The crash is in the area of Straits Corners Road and occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m.

It is unknown what the cause is and how severe the injuries are.

511 NY says the alternate routes to avoid the crash is going to be State Route 96 Gridleyville Crossings Road to SR 96b Ithaca Road to s. Danby Road (CR-125) to Crumbtown Road.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further updates.