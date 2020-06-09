East Middle School hosts farewell parade for students

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Tuesday, East Middle School held a farewell to the school year parade for its students.

The parade began at the school and went around the community.

Kids stood on the sidewalk and waved to their teachers as the parade went by.

A firetruck and police car also joined in. Organizer, Danette Koanui, said it was a great way to end the school year.

"We miss our kids so much, we talk to them as much as we can but zoom calls just aren't the same and I think this is a great way to add some closure," Koanui told 12 News.