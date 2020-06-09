Expected budget cuts pave way to problems for local roadways

(WBNG) -- As towns and cities nationwide prepare for significant cuts to their budgets, local leaders say roadwork and public works projects could take a big hit.

For communities like the Town of Dickinson, where the highway department is funded entirely by sales tax revenue, the pandemic is expected to cause some major setbacks.

"There are some things that might not get done. There might be a road or two that doesn't get paved," Town Supervisor Michael Marinaccio told 12 News.

In larger areas like the City of Binghamton, funding isn't as big of a concern. Mayor Rich David said the city has multiple sources of money to complete roadwork and capital projects.

"We worked very hard to make sure that we have infrastructure projects that move forward," said Mayor David.

He says while contruction will continue, there will still be some scaling back due to financial concerns during the pandemic.

In Endicott, a lot is still up in the air when it comes to budget.

"The schedule is already there its just a matter of how much are we going to have to complete it," said Village of Endicott Engineering Technician Cameron Williams.

The village had a late start to the construction season due to Covid-19, and is now waiting on state funds to see which projects can hit the pavement, and which ones will be put on the backburner.