Hillcrest Fire Chief apologizes for controversial Facebook post

(WBNG) -- Hillcrest Fire Chief Rick Larson says he is sorry for a controversial Facebook post he shared following the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd.

Larson says he apologizes for sharing a post that read, "Is it wrong to follow rioters home and burn down their property? Asking for a friend."

The post in question is pictured below:

Larson shared a message on the 12 News Facebook page Tuesday morning, saying he would never consider burning down a person's home. He also says he supports the peaceful protests surrounding Floyd's death.

Larson's apology is pictured below:

I Rick Larson would like to personally apologize for my Facebook posts. I think they were taken out of context, from how... Posted by Rick Larson on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Monday evening, members of the Hillcrest Fire Company Board of Directors met in an emergency meeting over insensitive comments allegedly made by Larson.

According to Michael Savage, President of the Hillcrest Fire Company Board, the board is investigating Larson's posts made on Facebook. Monday's board meeting lasted three hours.

Savage said the investigation into the chief's comments will continue. Chief Larson was not at the emergency meeting.