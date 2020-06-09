Italian Feast Days canceled, replaced with drive-thru event

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The St. Anthony of Padua's Feast Days has been cancelled for 2020 and replaced with a drive-thru-only event.

The new event is titled, "Not Your Average Italian Feast Days."

The drive-thru event will take place on June 14 and 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

St. Anthony's says it will only serve people who pre-purchase their food.

The drive-thru food pickup will be held at St. Anthony's Church at 300 Odell Ave. in Endicott.

To pre-purchase food and for more information, click here.