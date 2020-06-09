Local farmers pay tribute to class of 2020 with tractors

(WBNG) -- One group of farmers in Greene say they didn't want students to miss out on a decades-old tradition of riding their tractors to school on the last day of the school year.

"Back in 1982, a friend of mine and a local farmer, Joe Warren, started driving his tractor to school. It's been a tradition at Greene schools since 1982," said Greene Central School District Board President Brian Milk.

Due to the pandemic, students weren't able to head to classes in tractors this year. With many events cancelled, they also were unable to celebrate with traditional graduation ceremonies. Farmers and the local community say they had to do something.

"A lot of people grew up on farms, and unfortunately they're disappearing from our area. There are still some around and it's still a good tradition, and we felt it was really important to be different," said Milk.

Farmers put their heads together and came up with a plan to drive their tractors into the shape of "2020". Moving that many tractors also was a pretty difficult task.

"I started at about eight in the morning. My wife would take me down to the farm, and I'd drive a tractor up to the field, she'd pick me up and take me back down," said Milk.

The final result captured in drone video from the Chenango County Sheriff's Office. Tractors in the shape of "2020" Milk says, shows the community's eagerness to support local students.

"We have a lot of great teamwork. One thing I can say about this community, we will come together as a team to make things happen, especially for our students," said Milk.

Next Monday, students will still carry out Tractor Day, but it will look a little different. Instead of driving tractors to school, they'll be driving them around the town of Greene.