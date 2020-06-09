Sheriff’s deputy tells tale of fighting house fire with garden hose

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- 12 News spoke with a Broome County sheriff's deputy who helped fight a local house fire with a garden hose.

Monday was a normal overnight shift for BSCO Deputy Mike Mastronardi until he responded, alongside others, to a house fire in the Town of Dickinson.

After everyone inside of the home was out safely, but firefighters hadn't arrived yet, Mastronardi thought to look for a garden hose to fight the flames.

Watching the front porch burn, his focus was on the house behind it.

"That was able to knock down the fire a considerable amount until the fire department got here, it was in the walls and little more pressure and a little more backup on that blaze," he explained.

Shocked by the power of his trusty tool, it's a call he won't soon forget.

"This uniform you wear a lot of different titles with it and last night was fireman and police," Mastronardi said.

He said the call is memorable not just because of his rare technique, but the rare reaction he received.

"Talking to the people themselves that they were thankful it didn't spread into their house... it's a good feeling you helped somebody and you know you helped somebody because a lot of the times it goes unspoken."

Fire officials say while the front porch suffered damage, the inside was not impacted.

The cause is still under investigation, but officials say it is not suspicious. No one was hurt.