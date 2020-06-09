Sheriff’s Director of Training shares experience of protests

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - “As an African American, as a black father, as a black man it hits me personally," Broome County Sheriff's Office Director of Training Sergeant Sam Davis told 12 News Tuesday regarding the protests of the death of George Floyd.

Sergeant Davis, has worked for the Broome County Sheriff's Office for 15 years.

He says he never experienced anything like this.

He got a first-hand look at Binghamton's protests advocating for equal rights.

“Protesting a part of history, it's about giving people a chance to voice their concerns," Sgt. Davis says.

Sgt. Davis, is the director of training and said preparing sheriffs deputies for the protests was simply about having an open mind.

“We pay attention to the protests happening in other areas, that is critical.," he said. "It is important to pay attention. We want to understand what people are protesting about.”

Going into the protests, Sgt. Davis said they had to be prepared for anything. He says they must protect the protesters and the businesses in the area.

He sees the protests as the first step in the first direction.

“Behind the scenes there are talks that are going on and we get it," he says. "We 100% get it. We're happy that they feel they can say what they want to say.”

Sgt. Davis old 12 News, “Talking is not going to be the only thing to get this done but myself and sheriffs office and every other agency in this community are all eyes and we are going to do whatever we can to make sure our community stays safe.”

He feels change can start right here at the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

“We as officers are going to have to be a little more compassionate in the community," he says. "[We] understand what our community members are going through and what they are feeling and just try and be a little more open."