(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Labor is warning residents about an unemployment scam.

The department says if you receive a letter about UI benefits but have not applied, it's possibly fraud.

Fraud alert: New York joins states around the country in combating unemployment fraud. If you receive a letter about UI... Posted by New York State Department of Labor on Saturday, June 6, 2020

If you think you are a victim of unemployment fraud and would like to report it, click here.