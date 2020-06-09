State outlines phase 3 guidelines for reopening

(WBNG) -- New York State Officials have outlined guidelines for businesses looking to reopen in phase three of Governor Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan.

As part of the plan, food services and personal care businesses are permitted to open with some restrictions and guidelines.

Food services must limit indoor capacity to 50 percent of their maximum occupancy and seat guests a distance of six-feet apart.

For personal-care services, including tattoo parlors and nail salons, the workforce and guests capacity must be limited to 50 percent. Additionally, customers must maintain a distance of six feet and waiting rooms must remain closed.

For more information, go to New York State website by clicking here.