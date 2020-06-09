State Police to start ‘Speed Week’ June 11

(WBNG) -- The New York State Police Department says it will crack down on reckless driving for one week beginning June 11.

The traffic-enforcement initiative is called "Speed Week" and ends on June 17.

During this time, state police say troopers actively patrol highway work zones and target driver's violating the "Move Over" law.

New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett encourages motorists to obey speed limits and remove distractions as they are driving.

Police will use marked cars and vehicles that blend in with traffic during this time.

The State Police Department says in June 2019, troopers issued 24,000 tickets during the enforcement period.