Tips on where to get the best updated information on COVID-19

(WBNG) -- With several national and worldwide organizations releasing new information and guidelines on the coronavirus everyday, it can be hard to keep up on what is the most accurate.

The World Health Organization (WHO) released information recently that it quickly retracted. On Monday, it stated people who are asymptomatic with the virus rarely spread it to others. However, the next day, scientists stated they haven't determined how frequently asymptomatic people actually spread it.

At the Tioga County Health Department, public health educator, Kylie Holochak, says it can be confusing for people in her department as well.

"Right now there is basically never-ending new information about COVID-19," said Holochak. "It's even difficult for us to keep up on everything with the New York State Department of Health."

While it's easy for people to get excited or nervous about the latest data released from the WHO and the CDC, the best way to know you're getting the most accurate information is relying on your state and local level health resources.

Holochak says whether you're a business owner wondering what you're allowed to open or you're just curious about your personal health concerns, it's easy to give your local health department a call.

"Especially here in Tioga County, we're always happy to take those phone calls," said Holochak. "We always appreciate it when people call us for clarification. If we can't give you an answer right away, we will track down the right answer for you."

For more information on the latest guidelines and health safety information for New York, head over to the New York State Department of Health's website.