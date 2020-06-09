Turning up the heat

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High 86 (84-90) Wind W 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, increasing clouds. Low 64 (62-66) Wind S 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. 0-.10” 40% High 86 (84-90) Wind S 10-15 mph

High pressure will give us another sunny day. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average. We are expecting some changes Tuesday night. With a south wind, and a warm front approaching, temperatures and dew point temperatures will be on the rise.

With the heat and humidity, we'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. A cold front will approach Thursday giving us showers and thunderstorms. This front will slow to our east.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days. We will be cooler, more comfortable for the weekend. Another cold front will move through keeping scattered showers in the forecast Sunday and Monday.

