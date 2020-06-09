Union-Endicott gifts Chromebooks to graduating seniors

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Union-Endicott High School announced it will gift Chromebooks to the graduating class of 2020.

The seniors have been using their Chromebooks to do school work from home after the coronavirus forced schools to close earlier this year.

Union-Endicott planned and outlined a purchase of a new batch of chrome books in their 5 year budget plan.

The school decided rather than throwing them out, to just let the seniors keep them so it may help them in their next endeavor.

"Since we know that working from home is even something adults are doing, studying from home a lot of college students are doing right now, we thought that was something we could help out with the most," Shannon Gillette the Director of Technology and Information Management told 12 News.

The school requests students bring their Chromebooks to the high school on June 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. so that they can factory reset the computer.

If students cant make it on the 15th then a backup date has been set for June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students must do a factory reset if they wish to keep the device.