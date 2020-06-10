(WBNG) During Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer's Association seeks to increase the community's knowledge about Alzheimer's disease, which affects more than five million Americans.

Of those five million, more than 400,000 are living in New York state with Alzheimer's. During June especially, the Alzheimer's Association ask that people take the time to learn more about the disease and get involved in the fight to end it.

One way to get involved this month is by participating in "The Longest Day," which is a day of action for the Alzheimer's Association. It's held on the day with the most light, which this month falls on June 20th, the Summer solstice. On The Longest Day, thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through an activity of their choice - biing, hiking, playing bridge, swimming, knitting and more. Participants will raise awareness and funds to advance Alzheimer's Association care, support and research programs.

For more, visit their website here or call 607-785-7852.