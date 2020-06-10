BC Transit gearing up for ‘new normal’

VESTAL (WBNG) – Broome County Transit is restarting “new normal” operations Monday, June 15.

Commissioner of BC Transit Greg Kilmer says buses will require riders to wear masks and encourage social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Also back, fares for the bus. Back in late March, BC Transit temporarily offered free rides to people using the transit in order to keep common touch areas of the bus, like the fare box, clean.

Now, the fares have returned, with the traditional $2 per regular ride.

Kilmer told 12 News the department has seen “at least” a 70 percent drop in ridership and in revenue earned since the start of the pandemic, but thinks this is a positive move.

“This is a good step, we're moving in the right direction,” Kilmer said. “I want people to be smart, but I want people to be confident that we're doing everything that can be done, we're managing the risk as best we can.”

With buses have social distancing guidelines, Kilmer said a fleet of buses are available for if and when Broome County sees a rise in demand for public transportation.

“We're going to be able to add more buses out in service so that we can continue to be able to maintain social distancing while still providing the frequency of service that the public needs,” he said.