Before heading out on the water this summer, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind

(WBNG) -- After the recent tragic death of an 18-year-old boy in the Chenango River, officials want you to take some safety measures before splashing in the water.

The death of 18-year-old Nicolas Russell has many thinking twice before jumping into the water this summer. This, after the teen was out swimming with a few friends in the Chenango River and didn't resurface.

Meanwhile, the Broome County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure you know some helpful safety tips.

Sgt. Dennis Rowlands with the department says the first thing people should make sure is that everyone can swim. He says often people drown simply because they put themselves at risk, knowing they or a person with them cannot swim.

"If you're going to be out in the water, you got to be able to rescue yourself first…so most likely you'll be out there by yourself, maybe you'll have a partner or something, but really if something goes bad, you're going to be the first person to rescue yourself so you got to be able to swim," said Sgt. Rowlands.

Rowlands recommends in addition to this, everyone should have flotation devices on them, including life vests on a boat.

In addition, he also brought up Briana's Law, which was signed by Governor Cuomo during the 2017-2018 Legislative Session. It requires anyone born after May of 1996 to complete a safety course before operating a motorized boat. Rowlands suggests looking over the latest requirements for that law before getting in a boat.

Another tip Sergeant had was to reduce the use of alcohol on board, saying, "The majority of boating accidents and drowning events related to boating accidents involve alcohol. Everybody likes to have a good time, but alcohol is one of the things you should reduce or not have at all on the water on a boat."

Broome County Parks have recently opened up boat rentals for the warmer season.