Binghamton gets federal funds to help homeless affected by COVID-19

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) – The city of Binghamton has received $500,000 to help the homeless in the area who have been affected by COVID-19.

The money is an Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG) from the federal government, with city mayor Rich David saying funds will go to non-profits who provide services and help to the homeless, and will also go directly to people who may need help paying rent, utilities and mortgages.

However, David stressed the main challenge with these funds is that the city is still awaiting authorization from the federal government to distribute it.

“It's great to get the money, but we also want the permission or the authorization from the federal government to actually put in the hands of the people who need it the most,” David said. “We want to get this money out of the door as quickly as possible.”

David added he expects to have the clearance to give out the ESG within the coming weeks.

The city received $577,000 in ESG back in March, and with this second round, the city will have over $1 million dedicated to helping with home and homeless services for citizens affected by the virus.

“It is absolutely critical,” the mayor said. “It is literally the dollars that will determine whether you have a roof over your head or you're out on the streets.”

There are income-eligible requirements in order to get a portion of the funding.

David said he has been in contact with senators and congressional representatives on the status of the fund authorization.