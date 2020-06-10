Binghamton mayor releases police ‘use of force’ policy

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David released the Binghamton Police Department's "use of force" policy following nationwide demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd.

The city says the policy includes measures being discussed by multiple national organizations that seek to reform the police in the United States.

Policies include:

Ban choke holds and neck restraints

Require de-escalation

Require warning before shooting

Ban shooting at moving vehicles

Require use of force continuum

Require comprehensive reporting

The city says officers are required to stop other officers from using force that violates policy. This policy is called "duty to intervene" and has been part of Binghamton Police Department training since 2016, the city says.

According to city officials, the police department underwent a "major overhaul" in 2015, including the use of body and patrol car camera.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski says the department prides itself on "leading by example."

"As a department, we’re committed to working to improve relationships with the community and enhancing our ability to serve and protect all residents," Zikuski said in a press release sent to 12 News.