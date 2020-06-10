Binghamton University creates ‘George Floyd Memorial Fund’ for students

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University says it established a fund named after George Floyd Wednesday.

The university says the "George Floyd Memorial Fund" was created to help support African American leaders who wish to fight for social justice and make a positive impact.

We are also committed to the academic success of the Black community. Therefore, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship has been established to support future African American leaders who seek racial justice and endeavor to make a positive impact on the world. — Binghamton University (@binghamtonu) June 10, 2020

An endowment of $1.5 million will be used to provide financial aid to "deserving students", the school says.

In addition to this, Binghamton University says it will reallocate funds to add $200,000 to the Clifford D. Clark Diversity Fellowships for Graduate Students' budget.

The university says it will create a "Campus Citizen Review Board" tasked with reviewing and improving the Binghamton University Police Department's policies and practice.

The board will be composed of students, faculty and staff, according to the school.