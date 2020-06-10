Binghamton youth centers in need of foster homes

(WBNG) -- Local youth centers say the COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly difficult to place children into foster homes, while at the same time increasing the need for families who are willing to take in foster children.

Elizabeth White is a foster parent who lives in Endicott. She says she's getting used to fostering children during the pandemic.

"I have a toddler and a six year old right now and it's been an adjustment but we do outside activities like sidewalk chalk, school meetings, fun crafts."

But pandemic or no pandemic, she says being a foster parent is a rewarding experience.

"Even if it's just for a brief period of time being able to give that child a positive outlook is rewarding enough," she says.

At Berkshire Farm Center in Binghamton, Foster Care Program Coordinator Jennifer Rodzinka says the COVID-19 crisis has made finding people like White more difficult.

"We have foster homes who have pre-existing health conditions or who have elderly people in them, that are at the higher risk groups so they are more reluctant to allow people into their homes," she says.

At the Children's Home of Wyoming Conference, an organization that works with Broome County to place children, Aliscia Gaucher Director of Home Finding and Adoption says they too are in need of foster homes.

"We're looking to expand our pool of foster homes because children really are in need of placement at this time," she said.

At Berkshire Farm Center, Rodzinka says the pandemic has not only decreased the number of available foster homes, but increased the need for them. She says information from the Crime Victim's Assistance Center in Binghamton indicates this uptick is a result of the pandemic.

"Not a day goes by that I don't get a call from CPS asking if I have a home for a youth, but the pandemic has increased domestic violence to a degree, increased CPS going into homes," she says. "People are cooped up together and they don't have an outlet to get out that energy and they get on each other's nerves."

So she says if you're at all interested in becoming a foster parent to contact a local adoption center and learn more.

"Call and get the information, join an informational session and take an orientation to get your questions answered," she says.

In turn she says, the center will be there for you and your foster child.

"We're always going to be there with you throughout the whole process we're not going to just drop a kid off and say good luck, we're constantly working together," she says.

Rodzinka says if you are concerned about the pandemic but would like to start the process, orientations and informational sessions are being offered virtually.