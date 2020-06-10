Boscov’s agrees to 1-year lease with city of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Boscov's Department Store on Court Street has agreed to a one-year-lease extension.

The extension was approved by the Binghamton Local Development Corporation in April. The Agency approved the extension agreement in May.

Additionally in May, Binghamton City Council extended the store's parking agreement for the Water Street Parking garage by vote.

Boscov's lease extension was a payment in lieu of taxes. The city says the terms include a $135,061 payment and $25,000 parking payment.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David applauded Boscov's decision to extend its lease.

"The store supports a significant number of jobs, sales tax revenue, foot traffic and economic activity downtown," David said in a press release sent to 12 News. "The City and Boscov’s are working with state officials to secure funding to address the building’s deteriorating condition and finalize a long-term lease."

Mayor David said if the store were to leave, Binghamton could lose $800,000 in sales-tax revenue.

Chairman and CEO of Boscov's Jim Boscov said the department store is pleased to serve the Binghamton community for "many years to come."

Boscov's opened in Binghamton in 1984.