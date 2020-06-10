Broome County releases its COVID-19 disaster recovery plan

(WBNG) -- As mandated, Broome County officials have come up with a disaster recovery plan from the pandemic and there are many things in the plan community members will find important.

A public hearing was held via Zoom Wednesday evening to go over the recovery plan. Just like any other disaster faced in the past, the county has to come up with a plan of preparedness, response, mitigation, and recovery.

One of the first few things mentioned in the recovery plan included access to one main source of information. For example, if you have a question about what to do next or what is allowed regarding post-pandemic recovery, you can call a number such as 2-1-1 for one-on-one assistance.

Another big topic in the plan was mental health. The county is planning on working with local organizations to provide mental health assistance, as some people may struggle recovering from these tough times emotionally.

In addition to the childcare crisis, the pandemic has made it harder for childcare providers and families to keep this resource going in the community. Therefore, the plan includes a strategy to support and help provide childcare by, "promoting increased income standards for childcare assistance."

Many other details included things like providing an up-to-date workplace for healthcare organizations and hospitals, as well as make services like medical assistance and others more available to people at home or virtually.

Finally, the plan has a set of guidelines for the county to go by for whenever there may be a second wave of the coronavirus. County officials say the full plan will be released shortly.

For more information on who to contact with questions, you can check out the list of the Broome County Planning Division.