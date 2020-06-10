Evening News Anchor

WBNG-TV in Binghamton, NY is looking for a versatile player to join our multi-platform newsroom and award-winning team. We want someone who can do it all and relishes being a leader.

Qualified applicants embrace the multi-platform approach of today’s newsroom. Applicants should have solid news judgment, strong writing skills and a proven ability to effectively communicate as a newscast anchor.

In addition to anchoring duties, this position includes some producing and reporting. We’re looking for a creative, experienced storyteller to find and share high quality reports.

This is not an entry-level position. Ideal candidate has reporting and anchoring experience and now wants to connect with the audience on an even greater level.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in a great community, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Josh Harvison

News Director

jharvison@wbng.com

560 Columbia Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WBNG is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company with television stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in 9 states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

WBNG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer