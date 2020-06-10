Gusty showers taper tonight

Tonight: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Severe threat is very low. Muggy and warm. Wind: SW 7-15G20 Low: 67-72

Thursday: Slowly turning less humid and not as hot. 30% chance of a few showers or a storm early. 40% chance east through mid afternoon. Wind: SW->W 8-13G23 High: 73-78

Thursday Night: Comfortable with partly cloudy skies. Wind: W 2-6 Low: 47-52

Forecast Discussion:

Any storms that develop into the early overnight will produce torrential rainfall and could be strong. The severe storm threat for the overnight is very low in our area. The most likely threat from storms will be gusty winds and torrential rain. The tornado threat is low. Lows stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday starts muggy, but ends more comfortable. Some showers are still possible but the rain chances will decrease in the afternoon with the arrival of drier air. Highs will still be in the 70s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. The chance of rain is 30%.

Friday brings a partial sun-filled day with highs in the mid 70s. It looks dry. Saturday brings a bit of uncertainty. A weak front may try to slide down into the area and we're keeping partial sun with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday turn unsettled with a 40% and 30% chance of showers respectively. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday looks mainly dry now with highs in the mid 70s. Next Wednesday also looks dry under a sun and cloud mix. Highs are back in the mid 70s.