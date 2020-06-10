Hazy, Hot, Humid, Thunderstorms

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. 0-.25” 60% High 88 (84-90) Wind S 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. .10-.1.00” Low 68 (66-72) Wind S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Turning partly cloudy. 0-.10” 30% High 78 (76-80) Wind SW becoming W 5-15 mph

It's going to be a hot and muggy day. With the heat and humidity, and a cold front to our west, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. The threat of strong storms continues tonight.

The cold front will move through early Thursday giving us showers and thunderstorms. Skies will turn mostly clear Thursday night. Temperatures will be closer to average for the rest of the forecast period.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the forecast. A cold front will come through Saturday with a few scattered showers. We'll keep these in the forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

