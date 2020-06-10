How to beat the heat while stopping the spread

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department says during the pandemic, it's still important to be aware of heat related illnesses as the temperatures rise.

While many public pools remain closed, county parks are reopening beaches to help people stay cool.

"We're lucky enough to open Cole Park beach last weekend, we're opening Greenwood pPark this weekend on fFriday and that will be open seven days a week and then next Friday we will be opening Dorchester Park so we'll have all of our beaches open, all of our swimming areas," said Parks Director Liz Woidt.

Social distancing measure remain in place to help stop the spread.

The health department says to stay safe in the heat, people should stay in the AC when they can, or seek shade if outside. They remind everyone to drink plenty of water and limit time in the sun.

Typically the county opens cooling centers during the summer, the health department expects some changes to ensure safety and social distancing during the pandemic.