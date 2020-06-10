Listed here: New York Assembly passes multiple legislation on police reform

(WBNG) -- Multiple legislation on police reform has passed in the New York State Assembly following days of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

The legislation aims to hold police accountable for their actions and increase transparency within law enforcement.

The passed legislation includes:

Creation of an Office of Special Investigations, ensuring independent investigation of deaths in law enforcement custody

Requirement of body cameras for all New York State police officers

Promotion of transparency and accountability for law enforcement

Ensure safety of individuals in custody

Protect New Yorkers' rights to record law enforcement activity

Prevent biased misuse of emergency services

STAT Act to bring transparency to policing data

Require officers to promptly report discharge of a firearm

Eric Garnar anti-chokehold act

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will sign the legislation into law this week during his Wednesday briefing.

For more information on the legislation, click here.