LUMA festival to shine in a different way this year, art will come to you

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While many summer events have been cancelled in the Southern Tier, organizers for the LUMA festival are using their resources to put on a different version of the event this year.

Rather than projecting images onto downtown buildings like years past, LUMA co-founder Joshua Bernard explained Wednesday the festival will come to you on your phone, computer and more.

"If you have a virtual reality headset you'll be able to participate in the V-R version of the feature, if you don't there will be a streaming YouTube version of that feature," he elaborated.

Due to the uncertainty the fall holds due to the coronavirus and the amount of planning the festival requires, Bernard's team decided to put all their effort into this unique version, leaving behind the traditional idea for this year.

"We're connecting local artists with international artists with new technologies in ways that we've never done before," he said.

Part of this means the festival is investing money it would have spent on putting on a street festival into things like gaming artists and interactive designers.

Come September, however, if possible, there may be spots for you to join in-person.

"What will the experience be like in full? We don't even know, that's part of what's exciting about it."

Bernard does know, however, "We really want to do something special for the community to give them hope in a time when everything else is getting cancelled."

Bernard said Wednesday more information about what the festival will include will be revealed on social media in the coming weeks.