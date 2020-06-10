Maines Paper and Food Services files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(WBNG) -- Maines Paper & Food Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early Wednesday morning.

Documents were filed in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

According to court documents, the company says it is in the best interest of creditors, employees, stockholders and other stakeholders.

In May, some employees of the company were told they were being let go.

Later that week, a Maines internal memo said that Linear Logistics would be acquiring assets from the company.