Movie theaters, shuttered for months, plan July reopening

NEW YORK (AP) -- After three months of near total blackout of cinemas nationwide, movie theaters are preparing to reopen -- even if it means only a few titles on the marquee and showings capped at as little as 25% capacity.

AMC Theaters, the world's largest theater operator, said Tuesday that it expects to have 97-98% of its theaters worldwide reopened by mid-July.

The National Association of Theater Owners, the trade group that represents exhibitors, expects some 90-95% of cinemas around the world will be opened by mid-July.

Provided flare ups of the coronavirus don't unmake plans, the industry is gearing up for a dramatic resumption of widespread business just in time for Christopher Nolan's "Tenet."