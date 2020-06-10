Multimedia Journalist

WBNG-TV in Binghamton, NY is looking for an ambitious journalist to find, shoot, edit and report news. You must be a self-starter who can track down news and report it on-air, online and across our station’s social media and mobile platforms. If you want to learn the multi-platform reporting business quickly – this is the perfect place to do it.

We’re looking for a hard-working, creative journalist who can tell compelling stories rather than simply write news copy. If you’re willing to work hard and learn fast, this job is the perfect foot-in-the-door at our company.

A college degree and at least one year of experience are preferred. A good driving record and flexible schedule are required.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in a great community, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Josh Harvison

News Director

jharvison@wbng.com

560 Columbia Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WBNG is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company with television stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in 9 states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

WBNG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer