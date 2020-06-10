 Skip to Content

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

Updated
Last updated today at 5:59 pm
5:57 pm News, Sport, Top Sports Stories, Top Stories

(AP) -- NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

NASCAR says the Confederate flag "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR's core Southern-based fan base.

PHOTO SOURCE: MGN Online

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content