New York passes bill to unveil police discipline records

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/WRGB) - New York lawmakers have passed a repeal of a decades-old law that has kept officers' disciplinary records secret.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said he would sign the legislation, this week.

Legislation to repeal it has failed in recent years but the measure received new backing amid the national uproar over the death of George Floyd.

The state law was passed in the 1970s to prevent criminal defense attorneys from subjecting officers to harassing cross-examinations about irrelevant information in their personnel files.

According to WRGB in Albany, proponents of 50-A are concerned that under the repeal, personal information would be made public, such as home addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

The state's Democrat-led legislature passed the repeal Tuesday.