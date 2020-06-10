Oneonta annual Hometown 4th July Festival canceled

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The board of First Night Oneonta announced that the annual Hometown 4th of July Festival has been canceled on Tuesday.

The board announced the cancellation in a post on the Hometown 4th Festival Facebook page.

The event was supposed to be held in Neahwa Park but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and the inability to acquire a permit from the New York State Health department needed to hold a mass gathering in a park.

The organizers of the event said that they are hoping to plan a smaller festival in the future when it is safer, in honor of essential workers who have risked their lives during the pandemic.

They also mentioned that they will still be holding their Great Otsego Outdoor Challenge as well as their Super Smash Brothers Play at Home Video Game Tournament.

Additionally, they are trying to collaborate with the City of Oneonta to provide entertainment on Main Street during the reopening of local businesses.