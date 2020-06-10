Red Cross to host blood drive for virus heroes, other updates

June 10 Broome County coronavirus update

Red Cross honoring heroes

(WBNG) -- The American Red Cross of Broome County will host a blood drive for medical workers during the pandemic.

The blood drive will be held at Traditions at the Glen at 4101 Watson Blvd. in Johnson City from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Red Cross staff ask people who are interested in donating blood to make an appointment. They say they may have to turn people away if too much people show up for social-distancing purposes.

Those who donate blood will receive a $5 Amazon giftcard, bag and coupon book.

Graduations

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says he is asking schools to submit proposals for graduation ceremonies.

Garnar says the current limit of 150 people, imposed by the state, at a ceremony is too small and unrealistic for students and their families.

He says he is working to get the state government to allow larger numbers at graduation ceremonies.

The county executive says its important that graduations are under local control.

Coronavirus numbers

The county announced two more deaths from the coronavirus Wednesday.

One victim, a Willow Point Nursing Home resident, was a female in her 90s. The other was a male in his 70s.

There are 70 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. 48 people have died from the virus and 489 recovered.

In total, 607 cases have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located, click here.