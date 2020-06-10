Restaurant owners say unemployment benefits may be hurting hiring process

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Old Union Hotel is in the process of once again putting customers in their restaurant.

Owner Andy Kipp says the restaurant is operating at about 50 percent capacity. Before they open to more guests, Kipp says he needs more staff.

Kipp says they have many available jobs but haven't seen much interest in them.

Americans who have been laid off from their jobs because of the coronavirus have been able to collect an additional $600 a week. Kipp says this has hurt his hiring process.

"We need employees and people don't want to work because they are getting paid more in unemployment, it is not good for anybody," Kipp told 12 News.

Social on State in Binghamton is dealing with similar issues.

"We're looking to open for outdoor dining on Friday and then if everything goes well we've heard we'll be able to serve 50 percent capacity indoors on Saturday," said Social on State partner Jay Pisculli.

When the coronavirus started, the restaurant had to make a few difficult moves such as furloughing staff.

Pisuclli said they are looking for new employees with days until customers are back at the restaurant.

"Some of our employees have moved on or graduated and left town so we're hiring and looking for new faces," Pisculli said.

Just like The Old Union, Pisculli said they are having trouble finding enough applicants.

"It makes more sense to get a job now, because what are you going to do in a month when unemployment runs [out]?," he asks.