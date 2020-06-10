Severe storm potential with us this evening

Tonight: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Any storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail are the highest threats with any storms. The tornado threat is low. Best chance of a severe storm will be through about midnight. Muggy and warm. Wind: SW 7-15G20 Low: 67-72

Thursday: Slowly turning less humid and not as hot. 30% chance of a few showers or a storm early. 40% chance east through mid afternoon. Wind: SW->W 8-13G23 High: 73-78

Thursday Night: Comfortable with partly cloudy skies. Wind: W 2-6 Low: 47-52

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening. Any storms that develop will produce torrential rainfall. Any storms that form could be strong to severe. The most likely threat from storms will be damaging wind and hail. The tornado threat is low. There is a small chance of localized flash flooding should any heavy rain showers or storms move over the same area within a short period of time. The ‘most likely’ time frame for any severe weather will be through about 10 or 11pm. Some showers or a storm are still possible overnight, but the severe chances will decrease. Lows stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday starts muggy, but ends more comfortable. Some showers are still possible but the rain chances will decrease in the afternoon with the arrival of drier air. Highs will still be in the 70s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. The chance of rain is 30%.

Friday brings a partial sun-filled day with highs in the mid 70s. It looks dry. Saturday brings a bit of uncertainty. A weak front may try to slide down into the area and we're keeping partial sun with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday turn unsettled with a 40% and 30% chance of showers respectively. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday looks mainly dry now with highs in the mid 70s. Next Wednesday also looks dry under a sun and cloud mix. Highs are back in the mid 70s.