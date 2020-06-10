Take a virtual tour of Owego’s historic Evergreen Cemetery

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Evergreen Cemetery overlooks the Village of Owego and sits right outside the railroad tracks.

It was established in 1851, meant to be a park-like setting.

"A place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the town," said Town of Owego historian Peter Gordon.

Many people choose to walk the grounds, learning the names of some of the people who shaped Tioga County.

Now its original walking tour is going virtual.

"The printed walking tour brochure which is in full color would have cost us about $5,000. The virtual tour cost us $2,000," said Gordon.

Tioga County Tourism partnered with Small Town 360 to create the web app, available at your fingertips.

"If you wanted to explore the cemetery along our suggested walking path, you can enable this feature, and a little blue dot shows your location so you can get a sense of place," said Small Town 360 owner David Coleman.

It gives you the opportunity to learn about some of the significant people who were laid to rest there.

The virtual tour features the biographies of more than 120 people, whereas the walking tour brochure only featured a couple of dozen.

"The digital version is just so expansive that you don't have those limitations," said Coleman.

The virtual tour isn't just fun for history buffs.

It helps locals learn about their past.

"Remembering their family, we've already had corrections from one of the family members and it actually helps correct local history," said Gordon.

Opening up the doors for new information about the history that lives in our own backyard.

"I personally think it makes no sense to retain all of these historic documents and photos in an archive that is not accessible to the public," said Coleman.

The virtual tour can be found on the Experience Tioga website, or by clicking here.