Tips on how to discuss topics surrounding racism with your children

(WBNG) -- With protests for the Black Lives Matter movement in all 50 states, parents may find themselves having to explain to children not only what is going on in society, but why it's all happening.

"We often are afraid to address differences, but I think it's important to address differences," said Binghamton University College of Community and Public Affairs Dean Laura Bronstein. "There are differences, and yes, all people have their strengths and all people are valued."

While children learn about subjects like racism, and the United States' history of slavery, Bronstein says education on these topics should continue outside the classroom.

"Parents need to consistently think about addressing tough issues that kids need to be brought up thinking about, questioning, and being critical about. Racism is certainly one of those issues," said Bronstein.

If you're a parent and you don't have all the answers, experts say that's okay. Discussions on racism don't just happen once, experts suggest looking at it as an ongoing conversation.

"If you don't know, be able to say 'I don't know, but you know what? That's a good question, I'm going to find out the answer to that and get back to you,' or 'We're going to explore it together,'" said Bronstein.

In these discussions, experts encourage parents to challenge children. Bronstein says children are curious and it's important for them to ask questions about why these issues are happening.

In the end, if parents witness behavior from their children that may be offensive, Bronstein encourages parents to hold children accountable.

"To be saying something that is hurtful, and then ask them, 'Where did you get that thinking from?'' said Bronstein. "Help deconstruct that for them."