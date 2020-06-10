Why accessing police disciplinary records is about to get much easier

(WBNG) -- On the heels of nationwide protests, New York State took a step in the direction of police reform.

The state assembly and senate both passed a repeal of state law 50-A, a law which made it difficult to access police disciplinary records. The vote passed along party lines, and Governor Andrew Cuomo has previously said he will sign the bill into law.

One of the people to vote no on the legislation was State Senator Fred Akshar, who represents the 52nd District of New York. Akshar (R) told 12 News while he supports increased accountability and transparency, he believes conversations, not legislation, is the best way forward.

"Government can't solve this by itself, the community can't solve this by themselves; it requires all of us to come together and make appropriate changes so everyone can be successful and they can prosper," Akshar said Wednesday.

The former undersheriff of Broome County, Akshar did confirm he believes racism and injustice are still very present in society; however, he thinks repealing 50-A strips police officers of their Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process (more commonly known as a fair trial). Previously, the public would have to obtain a court order from a judge to receive the disciplinary records of law enforcement.

Akshar pointed to his support of purchasing body cameras for various local departments as one of the ways he has pushed for increased transparency.