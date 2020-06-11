A soggy start to the day

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers and thunderstorms. Turning partly cloudy. 0-.15” 40% High 78 (76-80) Wind SW becoming W 5-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 52 (50-56) Wind W 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. 0-.05” 20% High 76 (74-78) Wind 10-15 mph

The cold front will move through early today giving us showers and thunderstorms. We'll turn partly cloudy this afternoon with mostly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will be closer to average for the rest of the forecast period.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the forecast, and it will be a little unsettled. An upper level trough will dig into the northeast. Along with the mix of sun and clouds, we'll have rain and showers.

Not a terrible forecast, but we will see some improvements in our weather by Wednesday.

