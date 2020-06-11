Absentee voting has increased engagement in school budget votes

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell Central School District is embracing the changes the coronavirus pandemic has created.

Superintendent Jason Van Fossen told 12 News this is the first year all residents have had to vote on the budget by absentee ballot.

Van Fossen said typically the district has 800-1000 people vote on its budget; already, more than four thousand ballots have been delivered.

The superintendent said he loves seeing increased civic engagment, and hopes this trend will continue in years to come.

"Even if it means a defeated budget, if the people we talk, we have to follow what it is they say," Van Fossen said Thursday. "If this process has created more interest, that's fantastic, and I hope the residual effect is more people vote."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order stating schools will be allowed to hold a second vote, as is typical, if their first budget is defeated. Previously, multiple districts told 12 News they were unsure if they would have to immediately adopt a contingency budget, which would result in large cuts.