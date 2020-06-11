Activists start petition to paint “Black Lives Matter” on downtown Binghamton street

(WBNG) -- Across the nation, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement are painting their message on the streets. That's when Kristen Mann thought Binghamton should do the same.

She created a petition to Mayor Rich David, gaining more than 1,000 signatures in 24 hours, calling to paint "Black Lives Matter" on a downtown street.

"I'm originally from the Washington D.C. area," said Kristen Mann. "I witnessed them painting their street while I was out there, so I was moved by it. I came home and I didn't see that happening here."

The petition even grabbed the attention of Mayor David. Mann and David met Thursday to discuss how to move forward with the art concept. Below is a statement from Mayor David:

"I meet with artists regularly about public art concepts. Today, I met with Kristen, an energetic and creative artist about her concept for a public art project for a location not yet determined. When a proposal is submitted, we'll evaluate it at that time and make a decision."

Other activists in the community are voicing their support for the proposal.

"It's the right thing for them to do. I think it's a sign of hope. A sign of hope for a better future and that's what is most important right now, and that's what the people need," said activist Talon Thomas.

Mann says Wall Street is a prospective location for the project. It's located next to the Martin Luther King Jr. statue and has a small walking area nearby.

"Of course it has to go through a process because it's politics, but a lot of people are going to be involved," said Mann. "It's never been done so it's history in the making."

According to activists, the message will be a permanent memorial. They hope the entire community can come together to work on the project.

"If I can use art as a way to bridge that gap, I'm all for it, and I'm all for showing unity for the next generations of Binghamton," said Mann.

While the project hasn't been submitted for approval yet, Mann hopes to have a more concrete plan by the end of the month.