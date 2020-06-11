American Red Cross honors essential workers with blood drive

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The American Red Cross held a blood drive on Thursday.

Donors who gave blood walked away with a SaveAround Broome County coupon book, an American Red Cross reusable bag and a $5 Amazon Gift Card that will be sent via to donors via email.

A "thank you" card table was set up with a registry of essential workers currently working throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.

While the blood drive was happening during a pandemic, the Red Cross wants you to know that they are taking all the proper steps to make sure donors are safe.

Esperanza Gutierrez, the Broome County Account Manager for The American Red Cross, says people's temperatures were taken at the door.

"We are wiping down all the hard surfaces that we are using, our phlebotomist are wearing gloves and changing them between donors, that's something they've always done and will continue to do," she says "We wipe down the donation beds people are using. Wiping down all the health histories and equipment we are using."

The Red Cross currently has an urgent need for blood to prevent shortages in hospitals as they resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were put on pause early in the spring due to COVID-19.