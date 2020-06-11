Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:20 AM EDT until THU 9:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 915 AM EDT.

* At 619 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, Paupack, Sterling, Hawley, Greentown,

Ledgerdale, Tresslarville, Angels and Lake Ariel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR