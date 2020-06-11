Flood Advisory from THU 2:13 AM EDT until THU 5:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South central Broome County in central New York…

Western Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

East central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

North central Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 515 AM EDT.

* At 213 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to one inch of rain has already fallen, and additional rounds

of showers and storms are moving back in.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kirkwood, Conklin, Rush, Montrose, Hallstead, Great Bend,

Laceyville, Friendsville, Rushville and Brackney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&